Police say Longs man abandoned dogs during Hurricane Florence

LONGS, SC (WBTW) – Horry County police say a man abandoned several dogs during Hurricane Florence.



Kishan Johnson, 19, of Longs, has been charged with abandonment of animals and care and treatment.

A police report says officers found several dogs running loose on Half Pint Road in the community weeks after Hurricane Florence hit in 2018. The report says the dogs were malnourished and had missing hair and irritated skin. Officers took the dogs to a shelter.



Johnson is out of jail on a $1,000 bond.