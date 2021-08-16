Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspects after armed robbery near Myrtle Beach

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Police are searching for “armed and dangerous” suspects after an armed robbery near Myrtle Beach, according to the Horry County Police Department.

The robbery happened at about 1:15 p.m. Monday on Whitty Drive in the Myrtle Beach area, police said. Whitty Drive is off of Highway 501.

Police released photos of the white sedan involved. The car has paper tags and was last seen near 29th Avenue North and Highway 17 Bypass, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.

Count on News13 for updates to this developing story.