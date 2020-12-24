Police searching for armed and dangerous suspect after deadly Loris shooting

LORIS, SC (WBTW) — Police are searching for a suspect in a deadly shooting who is considered armed and dangerous.
The Horry County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding Antonio Long, who was last seen driving a white 2008 Honda Accord with the license plate RXU 743, according to a Facebook post from the police department.
Long was last seen in the area of Rocky Mount, North Carolina, according to police.
Long is a suspect in an active death investigation in shooting on Papas Bay Road in Loris.
Anyone who has information is asked to call (843) 248-1520
