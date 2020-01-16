Police search for suspect who shot 20-year-old woman, left her in road near Green Sea

GREEN SEA, SC (WBTW) – A 20-year-old woman is fighting for her life at an Horry County hospital after police found her lying in the street near Green Sea.

On Monday afternoon, she was found with a gunshot wound, and was possibly hit by a vehicle. Horry County Police officers found her lying at the intersection of Bay View Drive and Mt. Olive Church Road.

Growing up on Bay View Dr. her whole life, Winnie Small says while some move to the rural community for peace, others take advantage of the quiet in the wrong way.

“There’s more places our way for people from the cities to come down to the country to dump people out,” said Small

She says she’s seen similar incidents over the years involving harm to young women in the area.

“It’s the drugs, the young women getting into the cars with the men they don’t know, it’s dangerous for my grandchild who I won’t even let her ride her bicycle to that stop sign,” said Small.

Knowing the suspect is still on the loose, other homeowners are too afraid to go on camera in fear of what could happen.

“I live in the country because I don’t want to be in the city. I don’t like the lights, I like peace and quiet, and I can come out on the porch. She was less than a half a mile away and someone just dropped her off, shot, it’s a little disturbing,” said a homeowner who lives in the area.

Crime Tips can be called in anonymously, 24/7, on Horry County’s Police Tip Line – (843) 915-8477 [915-TIPS].

