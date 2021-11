LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) – Thieves cut a lock with a grinder and stole a 24-foot trailer earlier this month, according to police.

Horry County police believe that the trailer was stolen at about 6 p.m. Nov. 9 at an address on Redi Mix Road in the Little River area of Horry County, according to an incident report. The suspects were driving a new model Dodge 1500 white-pickup truck.

The incident was captured on video and happened within a gated area.