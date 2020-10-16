Police seize 31 pounds of weed headed for Conway; man charged

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Police charged a Conway man after they seized about 31 pounds of marijuana in a large shipment bound for Horry County.

Myrtle Beach Police Department investigators intercepted a large shipment of marijuana bound for the City of Conway, according to a report released on Friday. The Conway Police Department also participated in the joint operation.

Conway Police Department furthered the investigation resulting in the arrest of David McFarlin, 30, according to reports.

McFarlin was charged with trafficking marijuana more than 10 pounds but less than 100 pounds.

He was taken to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center and released on a $10,000 bond.