Police seize heroin, cocaine, meth, guns from Nichols man

NICHOLS, S.C. (WBTW) — A Nichols man was arrested after a drug investigation by the Horry County Police Department.

Richard Donald Rouse, 37, of Nichols, was arrested April 29 after HCPD Narcotics and Vice, Street Crimes, and SWAT personnel served a search warrant on Sand Plant Road near Nichols, HCPD said.

HCPD seized the following:

Heroin: 4.32 grams

Cocaine: 35.97 grams

Meth: 15.2 grams

Crack cocaine: 30.17 grams

Marijuana: 103.83 grams

.38 caliber Derringer

Benelli 20 gauge shotgun stolen out of Charleston County

Stevens 12 gauge shotgun

$2,406 in US currency

Drugs Seized (Courtesy: Horry County Police Department)

Rouse is charged with trafficking heroin, cocaine, meth, and cocaine base, plus distribution of cocaine and illegal possession of a gun.

Rouse was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention center and released to home detention on $75,000 bond, according to booking records.

