NICHOLS, S.C. (WBTW) — A Nichols man was arrested after a drug investigation by the Horry County Police Department.
Richard Donald Rouse, 37, of Nichols, was arrested April 29 after HCPD Narcotics and Vice, Street Crimes, and SWAT personnel served a search warrant on Sand Plant Road near Nichols, HCPD said.
HCPD seized the following:
- Heroin: 4.32 grams
- Cocaine: 35.97 grams
- Meth: 15.2 grams
- Crack cocaine: 30.17 grams
- Marijuana: 103.83 grams
- .38 caliber Derringer
- Benelli 20 gauge shotgun stolen out of Charleston County
- Stevens 12 gauge shotgun
- $2,406 in US currency
Rouse is charged with trafficking heroin, cocaine, meth, and cocaine base, plus distribution of cocaine and illegal possession of a gun.
Rouse was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention center and released to home detention on $75,000 bond, according to booking records.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Former Conway QB Darren Grainger adjusts to Furman Football
- Police seize heroin, cocaine, meth, guns from Nichols man
- High school swimmer buys own pool on Amazon to keep training during coronavirus pandemic
- North Carolina businesses set to reopen Friday; certain guidelines still in place
- Researchers address concerns surrounding the “murder hornet”