Police: Socastee man pointed gun at neighbors because he wanted them to stop shooting fireworks

SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — A Socastee man was arrested after police said he pointed a gun at his neighbors because he wanted them to stop shooting fireworks.

Terry Lynn Vandergrift, 50, of Socastee, called police on July 4 around 8:20 p.m. complaining about his neighbors shooting fireworks and someone couldn’t handle the noise, according to police. An officer tried calling Vandergrift when they were on their way and he didn’t answer, according to the police report.

Dispatch told officers before they arrived that Vandergrift asked the neighbors several times to stop shooting fireworks and took out his handgun and threatened to start shooting into the air, police said.

When police arrived, they saw Vandergrift standing at the edge of the victim’s yard with a handgun lying in the road near where he was standing. Vandergrift admitted the gun was his, according to the police report.

The victim told police Vandergrift came out of his home across the street and told them to stop, but the victim told Vandergrift that it was the 4th of July and they weren’t going to stop, according to the police report.

Vandergrift then told the victim “I’ve got something for you” and then went back into his home and returned with a handgun. The victim said Vandergrift pointed the gun at him while continuing to argue, police said.

Two witnesses told police Vandergrift said he would kill them if they didn’t stop shooting fireworks, according to the police report.

There were several people, including children, at the home at the time of the incident, police said.

Vandergrift is charged with pointing and presenting firearms at a person and was released from jail on a $2,500 bond.