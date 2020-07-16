Police: Suspect points gun at man and 10-year-old for shooting fireworks in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is accused of pointing a gun at another man and his 10-year-old son for shooting fireworks on the beach Tuesday night near 72nd Ave. North in Myrtle Beach.
According to police, the victim said a male was aggravated that they were shooting fireworks so late and pointed a handgun at both him and his 10-year-old son before leaving the beach.
Witnesses told police the man was wearing a yellow shirt and black pants and went into the Grand Cayman Resort after leaving the beach.
Police said a witness captured the incident on video but the video did not clearly show a handgun.
The identity of the suspect is not known at this time, according to the police report.
