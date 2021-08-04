Police: Woman approached victim with knife in Myrtle Beach, tried to steal her cellphone

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman has been charged after allegedly trying to steal another woman’s cellphone, according to arrest warrants.

Zakiya Nicole Johnson, 30, was arrested Tuesday by Myrtle Beach police and charged with attempted armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to warrants, a victim told police that Johnson approached her from behind with a knife in her hand and demanded her cellphone. It happened in the area of 7th Avenue North and Ocean Boulevard, police said.

The victim told police she refused and walked away as quickly as possible. Police checked nearby surveillance cameras, which showed Johnson carrying two knives that were later taken from her by police.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Johnson remained in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.