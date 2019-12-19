Police: Woman arrested after putting special needs person in a headlock

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police arrested a woman after she allegedly put a special needs person into a headlock and strangled them.

According to a report from Horry County Police, officers were called to Cygnus Drive just south of Myrtle Beach to a call about an intoxicated person. There officers found Amanda Sifford.

The report states that a witness told police that Sifford was intoxicated and put the victim, a non-verbal special needs person, into a headlock and strangled them. Officers also noted the smell of alcohol coming from Sifford. Officers also noted in the report that the victim’s neck did have a redness consistent with strangulation.

The person who called 911 told officers that a similar incident had occurred earlier but the police were not called in that incident, according to the report.

Sifford was taken by officers to a hospital to be medically cleared before being taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center. Sifford is charged with unlawful neglect towards a child or helpless person and remains in custody awaiting a bond hearing.