Police: Woman attacked man with broom, knife

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman was arrested Tuesday after police said she attacked a man with a broom and a knife at a home in the 300 block of Flagg St. in Myrtle Beach.

Alexia Kiara Moses, 21, allegedly went to a room in the house after a man told her to get away from his car and grabbed a broom, which she used to hit the man in the back, police said. Moses then allegedly dropped the broom and grabbed a kitchen knife, and lunged at the man, who was trying to get away, and struck him in the back.

The man slapped the knife out of Moses’ hand and restrained her on the couch. Moses then allegedly broke free and went back into the kitchen to get another knife, when the man went next to his dresser where his gun was in case he needed to defend himself, police said.

Moses told police that her and the man were arguing over her being near his car, and when she went back to the room, the man kept yelling at her.

Moses also told police she was strangled by the man at some point during the argument, but the victim had recorded the argument that backed up his statement, police said.

The man was treated at the home for his injuries.

Moses is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.