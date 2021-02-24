Police: Woman bites officer’s thigh during arrest, assaults 4 corrections officers at Myrtle Beach Jail

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman is accused of biting an officer’s thigh during an arrest Tuesday and later assaulting four corrections officers at Myrtle Beach Jail, according to police.

Shanika Michelle Gause, 31, of Myrtle Beach, was arrested Tuesday after Myrtle Beach police responded to a call for damage to property in the 2300 block of Withers Drive.

As an officer was trying to arrest her for that incident, she allegedly bit the officer’s left thigh and began flailing and kicking her legs, hitting an officer multiple times, according to a police report. The incident was caught on body camera footage, police said.

Shortly after being booked into Myrtle Beach Jail, she’s accused of assaulting four corrections officers by kicking and hitting them as they were trying to get her out of a restraint chair, police said.

One officer was kicked in the knee and taken to the hospital but was released shortly after, according to the police report. Another officer was kicked in the chest. A third officer was kicked in the chest and hit in the head. The fourth officer was kicked in the chest and in the face, knocking his glasses off.

Gause was charged with resisting arrest, malicious damage to real property, assault on a police officer while resisting arrest or serving process, and four counts of third-degree assault and battery.

Gause was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, according to booking records. She was released on a $15,588 bond at 6:18 p.m.