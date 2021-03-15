Police: Woman robbed victim at knifepoint after argument over cost of prostitution in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman was arrested Sunday for allegedly robbing a victim at knifepoint after an argument over the cost of prostitution in Myrtle Beach, according to warrants obtained by News13.

Police arrested Virginia Lynn Chesley, 34, after Chesley and the victim “made arrangement to exchange sexual favors for money” and she got into an argument with the victim over the amount of money owed, according to the warrants.

Chesley allegedly held a knife to the victim’s neck and took their wallet, phone, and car keys, police said. Chesley was found with $160 in her bra and admitted to police she had two pocketknives.

Chesley is held in the Myrtle Beach Jail as of Monday evening.