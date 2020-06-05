Police: Woman tried to flush drugs down Myrtle Beach motel toilet with infant present

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Police arrested a woman they said was caught trying to flush drugs down a toilet at the Summer Sands Motel on Ocean Blvd. in Myrtle Beach with an infant present in the room.

According to arrest warrants, police executed a search warrant in a room at the Summer Sands Motel Thursday in relation to an investigation into the distribution of narcotics from the motel room.

When the Myrtle Beach SWAT Team went into the room, they found Tamela Hope Gault, 41, of Myrtle Beach attempting to flush drugs down the toilet, police said. Police said they also saw an infant in the room who appeared to be staying there for an extended period of time.

Gault is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child, possession of less than one gram of ice, crank, or crack cocaine, second offense, and possession of marijuana more than an ounce.

Gault is in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $10,615 bond.