Red Springs man sentenced after selling guns stolen from Myrtle Beach hotel room

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A 39-year-old Red Springsman who barricaded himself in a bedroom, fired shots and then later surrendered to police in 2018 has been sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for possessing stolen firearms as a convicted felon.

Martin Elliott Brooks has been sentenced to 288 months in prison, according to information released on Friday from the United States Attorney’s Office Eastern District of North Carolina.

In November 2018, the Myrtle Beach Police Department investigated a burglary where an AK-47, two handguns and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were stolen from a hotel room, according to court documents. Brooks then illegally sold two of those firearms.

In December 2018, investigators attempted to arrest him on warrants. During the arrest, Brooks locked himself in a bedroom and shot at a ceiling multiple times before surrendering hours later. A search of his home found two of the stolen guns, along with an additional one.