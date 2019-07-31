Report: 2 suspects take nearly 400 lbs. of palladium worth about $300k from Georgetown Co. business

Breaking News Alert
GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Two suspects took nearly 400 pounds of the chemical palladium, worth about $300,000, from a business in Georgetown County, according to an incident report.

Deputies met with representatives from 3V Chemicals on July 18 in reference to a grand larceny, according to an incident report from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office. The representatives reportedly told deputies that video surveillance showed two people enter the 3V Chemicals property, located on Woodstock St., in Pawleys Island, between midnight and 1 a.m. on July 13.

The suspect reportedly removed four approximately 100 pound drums containing the chemical palladium, which is valued around $300,000, the report said. The surveillance video showed the suspects wearing clothing that concealed their faces, heads, arms, and legs.

