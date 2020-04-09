Police: Conway woman faces DUI charge after crashing with 2-month-old in car

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Conway woman has been charged with DUI after crashing with a 2-month-old in the car, police said.

South Carolina Highway Patrol responded March 20 to a crash on US 501 North at Carolina Forest Blvd. Zada Mae Ayers, 18, of Conway allegedly told police she took Abilify, an anti-psychotic drug and had just picked up her 2-month-old daughter from a friend’s house.

The other driver told police he was stopped at the red light when Ayers crashed into the back of his car and said Ayers seemed “out of it,” according to the report. Police said they went to Ayers’ car and smelled an odor of marijuana and found a small plastic bag of what appeared to be marijuana sitting “in plain view on a shelf above the glove box,” according to the report.

Ayers is charged with driving under the influence, child endangerment, vehicle offense with minor in vehicle, and simple possession of marijuana.

