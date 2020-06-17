Report: Fight breaks out during NOPI Nationals on Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — Two men were assaulted after an argument during the NOPI Nationals at the Myrtle Beach Speedway on Saturday, according to police.

A man told police he was working on his truck when a “large male” approached him and started an argument before kicking his truck, according to the report. The man said he pushed the suspect off of his truck and the suspect swung on him.

The man and the suspect traded a few punches before the man attempted to run away, police said. The suspect caught the victim, pushed him to the ground and began kicking and stomping on him, according to witnesses the report. The suspect’s friends also joined in and stomped the victim.

A second victim attempted to break up the fight but was punched in the head, police said.

According to the report, security broke up the fight and told the suspects to leave. A friend of the victim got a license plate of the suspect’s vehicle but it was not on file in South Carolina and was registered to a different vehicle if ran through North Carolina, police said.

The victim did want to press charges, according to the report.

