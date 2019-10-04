Report: Infant tests positive for cocaine in Loris, mother charged

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – A woman has been charged after her infant tested positive for cocaine in Loris, according to a police report.

Loris police met with a DSS worker on September 30, according to a case report from the Loris Police Department. The worker reported the suspect, identified in the report as 22-year-old Harley Berry, and her child had tested positive for “cannabinoids and cocaine metabolite mec.”

Harley Dannielle Berry (courtesy: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

The baby was born on September 10 and a meconium test was positive for these drugs, according to the report. Test reports for the suspect and the infant were provided to police.

The report states “these positive test results prove the defendant ingested the illegal substances and transferred them to her unborn child.”

The DSS case worker advised police that a safety plan was in place and the infant was safe, according to the report. The case worker also said Berry was compliant with DSS so far.

An officer says in the report they attempted to contact the suspect on a phone number provided by DSS, but the suspect didn’t answer the phone.

Berry was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center around 7:20 a.m. on October 3 on a charge of unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by legal custodian. Bond was set at $5,000 and she was released around 4:15 p.m. the same day.

LATEST HEADLINES: