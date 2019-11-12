Report: Man punched, kicked 15-year-old girl at Horry County motel

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police arrested an 18-year-old on Friday after allegedly assaulted a 15-year-old at a Horry County motel.

According to an incident report from Horry County Police, Matthew Dunlap is charged with third-degree assault and battery and pointing and presenting firearms at a person.

Dunlap was arrested in connection to an incident that happened on September 15 at the 712 Inn on Waccamaw Boulevard. According to the incident report, Dunlap punched a 15-year-old girl in the eye, kicked her in the ribs and threw her against a mirror after accusing her of stealing his gold chain.

According to police, the victim was able to send video to officers that Dunlap took of himself after the assault saying “Yeah I beat the f*** out of that b****. She tried to take my jewelry.”

Dunlap was released Sunday on an $8,500 bond.