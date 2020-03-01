Report: One sent to hospital after assault at Myrtle Beach jail

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Police responded to an assault at the Myrtle Beach Jail early Sunday morning, a report says.

A witness reportedly told police he saw a man come into the cell being ‘very belligerent, before he began ‘pounding his fist on the bench the victim had been laying on.’

The report says the man on the bench asked him to stop because he was trying to sleep. That’s when the man police identified as the offender allegedly told the victim to stand up and pushed him.

Police say the victim punched him in self defense and they began fighting.

The offender sustained injuries to the face, the report said. He was taken to Grand Strand Regional Hospital before being taken back to the jail.

The victim did not wish to press charges.

