Report: Police investigate after shots fired into Loris home

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department is investigating after shots were fired into a home in Loris, an incident report says.

Officers responded to a home on Tram Road in Loris around 1:15 a.m. on Wednesday for a report of shots fired into a home and a “malicious damage complaint,” the report said. The victim told police she had a phone conversation with the subject, sent a text message and questioned the subject about where her wallet was. The victim told police the subject responded with profanity and didn’t answer her questions.

The victim said another person received a phone call from the subject while the victim was trying to separate her dog from the subject’s dog and this person told the subject he needed to come get his dog, according to the report. The victim also told police the subject came to the home and yelled a profanity while she and others were inside the home and that 911 was contacted. The victim reported she then heard the sound of about three gunshots and a window break.

Another person involved said she was walking through the home’s kitchen, when she heard what may have been the subject cursing and using profanity, added the report. This person also reported hearing sounds consistent with someone banging on something outside the home and walked to the back door to make sure it was locked. This person further told police that as she walked back to the kitchen, she heard what sounded like two gunshots. This person added she didn’t see the subject, but that the subject drove away in the direction of Tram Road towards Highway 45 and alleges that while officers were on the way, the subject sent a text message to her saying he was on his way back to the home to burn it down.

Officers arrived on scene and found “there was a chain visible wrapped on the railing” of the victim’s back porch and “what appeared to be a bumper attached to the other end of the chain on the ground,” said the report. The victim showed officers the damage to the home’s back door window and “a shell casing was visible on the porch.”

HCPD told News13 no arrests have been made yet.

