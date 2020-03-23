Report: Teens attempt to set gazebo on fire in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Teenagers attempted to set a gazebo on fire in Myrtle Beach, according to an incident report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Officers responded to the 1400 block of Fisher Drive around 7:15 p.m. on March 22 in reference to a gazebo on fire, the report says. The fire was out when officers arrived, but “it was evident there had been a fire in the gazebo.”

The complainant told police he saw a group of people, “approximately teenagers,” start a fire under the gazebo with twigs and pine straw, the report also says. Police spoke with the victim and notified them of the incident.

