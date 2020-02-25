Report: Woman slips out of handcuffs, opens police car door and escapes on busy Myrtle Beach road

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Myrtle Beach woman is facing an escape charge after police say she escaped a police cruiser on a busy road in Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon.

According to an incident report, a Myrtle Beach police officer responded to a business on South Kings Highway after getting a call about a solicitation incident. Dispatch told the officer that a female was “aggressively panhandling” at the location and “giving employees a hard time”. At one point, the woman had to be escorted out of the business, an employee told police.

The woman was later identified as Crystal Love Kitts, 38, of Myrtle Beach. She was placed in handcuffs and put in a police cruiser.

Crystal Love Kitts (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

While on the way to jail, the officer noted that Kitts was “irate and screaming” and “not making much sense”, according to the report. The officer wrote that Kitts began hitting and kicking the windows of the patrol vehicle.

At one point, the report says she told the officer she was suffocating, so the officer rolled down her window. According to the report, as the patrol vehicle approached the intersection of 3rd Ave South and South Kings Highway, Kitts slipped out of one of her handcuffs, reached the free hand through the bars in the officer’s window, and opened her door from the outside.

She then began to run on 3rd Ave South, the report says. After a short foot pursuit, the officer was able to get her to the ground and handcuff her again.

Kitts was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Monday evening. She’s charged with “escape or attempted escape from prison, recaptured in state” and trespassing.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: