Residents asked to shelter in place as HCPD investigate shooting

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Officers are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday evening in Horry County.

According to the Horry County Police Department, the shooting took place near Landmark Road and Swinton Road outside of Conway.

Mikayla Moskov with Horry County police tells us that two people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds. No other information about the victims was given.

Residents in the area are asked to shelter in place as officers canvass the area and search for the suspect(s) involved in the case.

This is a developing story, count on News13 for updates.

