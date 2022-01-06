Reward offered for info on murder of Myrtle Beach man caught in crossfire between 2 groups

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that will lead to the conviction of those responsible for the murder of a man who was killed last year after being caught in the crossfire between two groups, according to an announcement Thursday morning.

Peter Franco, 28, was killed on Jan. 2, 2021, while he was driving home from work in the area of 9547 N. Kings Hwy., according to the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. He was caught in the crossfire between two vehicles and crashed his own vehicle.

Two other people were also injured in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Horry County police at (843) 915-TIPS. Tips will remain anonymous.