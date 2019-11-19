Robber with sticky fingers breaks into car in Sticky Fingers parking lot

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – While a family was dining at the Sticky Fingers restaurant in Myrtle Beach a thief in the parking lot had a case of sticky fingers, and not from the spicy barbeque sauce.

According to a report from Myrtle Beach Police, while a man and his family were eating dinner Sunday night at the restaurant, an employee noticed that a car in the parking lot had its window smashed out. The man told police it was his car and his wife’s purse was stolen from underneath the front seat.

The man told police the purse contained pictures of their children and a library card were the only things in the purse.