Saturday shooting near River Oaks Drive was deadly, police report says

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed in a shooting Saturday near River Oaks Drive in the Myrtle Beach area, according to a police report from the Horry County Police Department.

The department posted on social media at about 1:40 p.m. Saturday that the shooting was at Augusta Plantation near River Oaks Drive. No other details were initially provided, however, a police report says the victim was pronounced dead at the scene when EMS arrived.

Officers were flagged down when they arrived by a witness who was giving first aid to the victim, according to the report.

The name of the person killed has not been released.

The shooting remains under investigation. Count on News13 for updates.