SC man sentenced to 10 years for heroin charge in Horry County

Grand Strand Crime
Posted: / Updated:

Allen Slaughter (15th Circuit Solictor’s Office)

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A South Carolina man has been sentenced to 10 years for a heroin charge.

Allen Slaughter, 47, of Columbia, pleaded guilty to possessing heroin in Horry County with the intent to distribute it on Wednesday, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. A judge sentenced Slaughter to 10 years in prison.

“Thanks goes to the officers with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and the Horry County Police Department who teamed up to bring this defendant to justice,” said Senior Assistant Solictor David P. Caraker, Jr.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: