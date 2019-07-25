SC man sentenced to 10 years for heroin charge in Horry County

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A South Carolina man has been sentenced to 10 years for a heroin charge.

Allen Slaughter, 47, of Columbia, pleaded guilty to possessing heroin in Horry County with the intent to distribute it on Wednesday, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. A judge sentenced Slaughter to 10 years in prison.

“Thanks goes to the officers with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office and the Horry County Police Department who teamed up to bring this defendant to justice,” said Senior Assistant Solictor David P. Caraker, Jr.