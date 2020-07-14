SCBDC: Murrells Inlet Walgreens pharmacy technician stole drugs from pharmacy, patient bottles

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — A registered pharmacy technician at Walgreens in Murrells Inlet is accused of stealing drugs from the pharmacy and patient bottles, according to the South Carolina Bureau of Drug Control (SCBDC).

SCBDC said Melissa Miranda, 33, of Myrtle Beach, stole an unknown amount of Oxycodone from the Walgreens Pharmacy at 2872 South Hwy 17 in Murrells Inlet. According to an arrest warrant, Miranda took from both the pharmacy stock and filled patient bottles.

Miranda admitted to stealing the drugs for personal use, the warrant states.

Miranda is charged with theft of a controlled substance. She was arrested Friday and released from jail on $2,500 bond, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center booking records.

News13 has reached out to Walgreens for a statement and have not yet heard back.

