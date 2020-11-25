SCHP arrest attempted murder suspect, search for 3 additional suspects

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol have made an arrest for an attempted murder case, but are still searching for three additional suspects.

Perry Taylor was arrested by SCHP on November 24 on a traffic stop. Taylor was charged with five counts of attempted murder and is currently detained.

The report says that on September 22, CPD responded to the 1100 block of Boundary Street to a reported shooting. Officers discovered that several subjects had fired multiple shots into the residence and into a vehicle parked in front of the apartment.

Two of the victims inside the apartment were struck by gunfire and sustained injuries, according to the report.

Clockwise from top left: Perry Taylor, Regenald Evans, Jahnyshia Dozier, Anquon Smoot. (Courtesy: CPD)

Three subjects are still wanted in connection to this crime. Investigators are asking for public assistance in locating Regenald Evans Jr., Anquon Smoot, and Jahnyshia Dozier.

If anyone has any information on this case or knows the whereabouts of any of these subjects, please call the Conway Police Department at (843) 248-1790.

