Second arrest made in connection with murder of USPS employee Irene Pressley

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A second arrest has been in connection to the murder of USPS employee Irene Pressley, the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jerome Terrell Davis, 27, of Andrews, was arrested on October 22, 2019. Davis is charged with murder. He was transported to the Williamsburg County Detention Center.

Trevor Raekwon Seward, 22 of Andrews, was also arrested by law enforcement on September 28.

Jerome Terrell Davis (left) and Trevor Raekwon Seward (right). Photos: Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office

According to an arrest warrant obtained by News13 last month, Seward shot Pressley multiple times at the corner of Senate and Morrisville Roads. He was seen beforehand carrying what looked to be an AR-15.

Responders found multiple .223 shell casings on the scene afterward.

Investigators were able to locate a fingerprint on a USPS parcel. It was taken from the crime scene by the Forensic Laboratory Services Division of the USPS. Investigators were able to confirm the fingerprint belonged to Seward.

Irene Pressley, 64, was shot September 23 while on her mail route. Her death has attracted national attention and prompted heartfelt tributes from the community.

Irene Pressley

The case remains under investigation. If you have any information on this case, you are asked to call the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division at (843) 355-6381. You do not have to disclose your identity to leave information.

