Second man arrested in connection with Nov. shooting in Conway

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) — Horry County police have arrested a second man in connection with a November shooting in Conway.

Aaron Jerod Hardee, 27, of Loris, was booked on Dec. 23 into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center for two counts of attempted murder. He was given a $34,000 bond.

Police responded in November to a report of a shooting on Golden Key Road, according to police. Three people were shot in the incident, and five other people had their vehicles hit.

Dustin O’Neil Wilson, 31, of Conway, has also been charged with two counts of attempted murder in relation to the incident. He was arrested in November.