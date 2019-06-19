Second Myrtlewood murder suspect extradited to Horry County

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A second suspect has been extradited in connection with a homicide near the Myrtlewood community.

Marquis Shawn Brown, 28, of Fayetteville, NC, was extradited to Horry County this week, according to online booking records. He remains in the J Reuben Long Detention Center without bail as of Wednesday.

Brown is one of two suspects in the July 2018 killing of Mark Verhasselt. Matthew Rivera, 30, of Fayetteville, NC, is the second suspect and was released on a $90,000 bond in October of 2018.

Matthew Rivera

During the investigation of the homicide, Horry County police found Brown was in Fayetteville and arrested him. A murder warrant was issued by HCPD so he would be extradited back to Horry County.

A police report says officers were called to the area near Bovardia Place and Wild Iris Drive in reference to an assault in July of 2018. Upon arrival, officers found the victim near the rear passenger side of a vehicle with a gunshot wound. The report says there appeared to be shell casings from a handgun beside the victim’s body.

Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the victim as 42-year-old Mark Verhasselt and said he died of a gunshot wound. Verhasselt was from Fayetteville, but lived in the Myrtle Beach on an off for several years.