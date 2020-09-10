Second person in custody in connection with Coastal Grand Mall stabbing, shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A second person is in custody in connection with a stabbing and shooting at Coastal Grand Mall, according to police.

Myrtle Beach police said before the incident at the mall, White was involved in an altercation outside of the City of Myrtle Beach with the same people involved in this incident.

According to warrants, the suspect, Dionte Roddy White, who said he was from Conway, was seen on security footage purchasing a knife at the mall and going to the food court, where he waited for the victims. Both victims are males.

As White was running away, one of the subjects chased him, pulled out a gun, and fired at him in the parking lot, police said.

The first victim was stabbed in the left arm, according to warrants. The second victim was stabbed in the neck and chest and sustained life-threatening injuries. White was uninjured.

The name of the second suspect will be released once charges are filed.

“This was a team effort and an excellent example of the capabilities of our department,” Chief Amy Prock said. “We had officers on scene within minutes and persons in custody within hours, and I am very proud of our team.”

White was denied bond in court Wednesday. He’s charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.