Second suspect charged in connection with Myrtle Beach armed robbery, carjacking

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A second suspect was charged in connection with an armed robbery and carjacking on Ocean Blvd. in Myrtle Beach Friday.

Bralen Elijah Barksdale, 19, of Laurens, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Wednesday, according to booking records. He is charged with criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, and grand larceny $10,000 or more.

Barksdale is held in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $60,000 bond.

Ricci Murphy, 21, of Simpsonville, was also charged Monday in connection with the incident.

According to police, around 1 a.m. Friday, the victim arrived at the Caribbean Resort and was approached by two men, later identified as Murphy and Barksdale, who were following him in a gray sedan.

They showed a handgun and demanded the keys to the victim’s car. The two suspects then fled in the victims vehicle and the gray sedan left the area as well.

No one was injured in the incident. The Myrtle Beach Police Department gave a description of the vehicle to their surrounding law enforcement partners.

The Horry County Police Department located the vehicle which fled from them. The vehicle was involved in a single vehicle crash outside of Aynor and both males were taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center for their injuries.

A handgun believed to be used in the robbery was recovered at the scene with the car.