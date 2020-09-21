WATCH LIVE: Second suspect in Coastal Grand Mall stabbing, shooting appears in court

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A second suspect in a stabbing and shooting at Coastal Grand Mall Sept. 8 was identified Monday.

Cpl. Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach police identified the second suspect as Dewayne Lamont Cumbee.

Cumbee is in Myrtle Beach Jail and charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful carrying of a pistol, according to Myrtle Beach’s P2C.

Cumbee is expected to appear in court at 4 p.m. Monday. You can watch the bond hearing live in the video player above.

