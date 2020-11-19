Security camera captures pics of Conway robbery suspect

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Police in Conway are looking for a suspect in an armed robbery of a store on Highway 501 E.

Conway Police responded to Conway King Smoker in the 2200 block of Hwy 501 E. on Oct. 13 for a reported robbery.

The suspect is believed to have fled on foot. Pictures of him were retrieved from security cameras at the place of business.

He is described as an 18- to 20-year-old man, approximately 5’9” and 125 pounds.

If you have any information related to the suspect or this incident, please contact the Conway Police Department at (843)248-1790.