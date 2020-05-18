Sentencing delayed for soldier from Conway who pleaded guilty to sending bomb making instructions over social media

(WBTW) – Sentencing has been delayed for a soldier from Conway who previously pleaded guilty to sending instructions for making bombs over social media.

Sentencing for Jarrett William Smith, a 2014 Carolina Forest High School graduate, has been postponed until June 8, according to public records. Smith’s sentencing was originally set to begin Monday, but was moved because federal cases are postponed.

In February, Smith pleaded guilty in federal court as part of a plea deal to two counts of distributing information related to explosives and weapons of mass destruction. Smith is from Conway and was an active-duty soldier assigned to Fort Riley, KS.

The maximum sentence for Smith for each count is not more than 20 years of imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and not more than five years of supervised release.

