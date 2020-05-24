Breaking News Alert
Several injured after overnight shooting on Ocean Blvd; police search for suspect(s)

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Several people were injured after an overnight shooting on Ocean Blvd, according to Cpl. Tom Vest with Myrtle Beach Police.

Police were called just after 12:30 a.m. to the area of 12th Ave. N for reports of a shooting, Vest said. Police on scene found several people with injuries.

Police are searching for a suspect(s). No other information is available at this time. Anyone with information, photos or videos is asked to call police.

This comes after a shooting on Ocean Blvd. last Sunday between “rival gang members.”

