Shots fired at a security guard outside a Socastee bar, police investigating

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – Horry County Police are investigating after shots were fired outside a bar in Socastee early Christmas morning.

According to an incident report from police, the incident happened at around 1:20 a.m. outside a bar on Socastee Boulevard. When officers arrived, the bar’s armed security guard told them there had been a fight in the bar. The guard said after the fight was broken up the suspect went to his car and got a firearm and shot at the guard as he drove away from the bar.

The guard told officers he returned fire, he was not struck by any rounds and was not aware of anyone in the parking lot being struck.

Police have not named which bar this incident took place outside of.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Horry County Police Department.