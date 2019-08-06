Sidney Moorer brought back to Horry County, booking records show

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Sidney Moorer has been brought back to Horry County, booking records show.

According to J. Reuben Long Detention Center booking records, Moorer was booked into the center at 3:26 p.m. on Monday. As of 5:30 a.m. Tuesday, he remains in the center and no charges are listed.

Moorer was transferred from Lee Correctional Institution on Monday, according to booking records. The reason for his transfer is listed as “to court.”

News13 previously reported that Moorer would be tried again in Horry County on kidnapping charges in the Heather Elvis case.

A retrial for Sidney Moorer has been scheduled for September in Horry County.

Moorer and his wife, Tammy Moorer, are currently serving time for separate charges in relation to the Heather Elvis case.

Elvis disappeared in 2013 and though her body has not been recovered, she is presumed dead.

Tammy Moorer is serving a 30-year sentence for kidnapping and conspiracy to commit a kidnapping in connection to the case.

However, Sidney Moorer was granted a mistrial in his 2016 kidnapping trial. A retrial date for those charges has not been set.

He currently serves time for obstruction of justice. The State says he lied to the police to stall the investigation in the first 48 hours.