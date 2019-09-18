CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – Sidney Moorer has been found guilty in his retrial for the kidnapping of Heather Elvis. She disappeared in 2013.

A jury found Moorer guilty on Wednesday in an Horry County courtroom.

Moorer was sentenced to 30 years for kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping. The sentences will run concurrently.

No court was held Tuesday.

On Monday, the state finished testimony. A forensics investigator took the stand first to talk about the GPS navigator in Sidney Moorer’s truck as his retrial continues.

Moorer’s trial began last week. On Tuesday, opening statements and witness testimony began. On Thursday, Jill Domogauer, a crime scene investigator with the Horry County Police Department, took the stand. She testified to processing Heather Elvis’ car, where she says she found no blood nor sign of struggle.

Count on News13 for the latest updates.

LATEST NEWS: