Sidney Moorer retrial expected to start this week

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A retrial for Sidney Moorer is expected to start this week.

According to court documents, the retrial is set to start Monday.

Moorer faces kidnapping and conspiracy charges in connection to the December 2013 disappearance of Heather Elvis.

A 2016 trial on those charges ended in a mistrial.

In October 2018, a jury found Moorer’s wife, Tammy Moorer, guilty of conspiracy to commit kidnapping and kidnapping in Elvis’ disappearance. A judge sentenced her to 30 years on each charge, but those sentences will run concurrently.

Sidney Moorer is currently serving a 10-year sentence for obstruction of justice in the Elvis case. A jury found Sidney Moorer guilty of obstruction of justice in August 2017 after the state claimed he stalled the Elvis investigation by lying to police.

