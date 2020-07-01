Sidney Moorer’s obstruction of justice conviction appeal denied

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Sidney Moorer’s obstruction of justice appeal was denied Wednesday, according to court documents.

Sidney Moorer appealed his conviction of obstruction of justice for lying to law enforcement and leaving out information in the investigation into the disappearance of Heather Elvis. Moorer said the court made a mistake denying his motion for a directed verdict, documents show.

The South Carolina Court of Appeals said the court did not make any mistakes in denying the motion and that Moorer was guilty of obstruction of justice based on the “substantial circumstantial evidence” provided by the state.

Documents show when Moorer was talking to Sgt. Danny Furr on December 19, 2013, he changed his story about when he last talked to Elvis. Moorer didn’t mention he used a payphone more than once to talk to her until Detective Jeff Cauble told him they had surveillance video of him using the pay phone on December 18, 2013.

Moorer also didn’t mention he was near Elvis’ residence or Long Beard’s restaurant on December 17-18, 2013. Cellphone records showed Moorer was at the location of the bar where Elvis worked, her home, Long Beard’s restaurant, Walmart, and the pay phone between that time frame, documents show.

Moorer was found guilty in September. Moorer was sentenced to 30 years for kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping. The sentences will run concurrently.