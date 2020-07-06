Simpsonville man charged in connection with carjacking on Ocean Blvd

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Simpsonville man was charged in connection with an armed robbery and carjacking on Ocean Blvd. in Myrtle Beach Friday.

According to arrest warrants, Ricci Murphy, 21, of Simpsonville, allegedly approached the victim, pointed a handgun, asked for the victim’s car keys, and took the victim’s 2010 Lexus.

No one was injured in the incident. The Myrtle Beach Police Department gave a description of the vehicle to their surrounding law enforcement partners.

The Horry County Police Department located the victim’s vehicle which fled from them. The vehicle was involved in a single vehicle crash outside of Aynor and both males were taken to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center for their injuries.

A handgun believed to be used in the robbery was recovered at the scene with the car.

Murphy and one other person, who hasn’t been identified yet, were taken into custody.

Murphy is charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, grand larceny, $10,000 or more, and criminal conspiracy. He is held in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center with no bail set on the armed robbery charge and $30,000 bail for the remaining charges.