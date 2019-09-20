Sketch of Horry County Dunkin’ Donuts robber, surveillance pictures released

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The Horry County Police Department has released a forensic sketch of the man believed to have robbed the Dunkin’ Donuts/Baskin Robbins restaurant at 8709 Highway 17 Bypass near Myrtle Beach. Surveillance pictures have also been released.

The robbery happened Wednesday morning just after 7. Crime tape was seen at the restaurant.

Police say the suspect then evaded police and shed the clothes he had on, resulting in a search that went on for ‘some time’. This search resulted in additional officers being called to the scene, around 7:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

On Thursday, police said the victim of the robbery was able to provide detailed information about the suspect’s appearance, and a forensic sketch was developed.

Sketch provided by Horry County Police Department

Surveillance images from the incident were released later Thursday.

  • Photos courtesy of HCPD
  • Photos courtesy of HCPD
  • Photos courtesy of HCPD

If you know who the suspect is or have any information about the robbery, you’re encouraged to call 843-915-8477.

