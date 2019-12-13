Socastee area man arrested on 4 child pornography charges

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) – A Socastee area man has been arrested on four child pornography charges by the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) task force Thursday.

According to the SC Attorney General’s Office, Charles Scott Rogers, 47, is charged with two counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Third-degree is the possession of child pornography while second-degree is distributing child pornography.

Rogers is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. The Attorney General’s office will prosecute this case.