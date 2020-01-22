Socastee man charged, accused of robbing, beating man at gunpoint

MYRTLE BEACH, SC AREA (WBTW) – An man has been arrested after allegedly robbing and beating a man at gunpoint, police said.

Jordan Lee Norton has been charged in the case.

Norton, 20, of Socastee, is charged with armed robbery, criminal conspiracy, and kidnapping, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center booking records. No bail has been set and Norton remains in the center.

Police responded to Peyton Court for a report of a robbery, according to a report from the Horry County Police Department. Upon arriving, police talked with a man, who said he was robbed and beaten at gunpoint by five people in the back of a vehicle. The victim told police he was able to escape and flee the area.

The man also reportedly told police he went to a friend’s house and washed his clothes to remove blood.

The report states “there are injuries that supported the victims claims of assault” and that the victim was able to identify the suspects.

